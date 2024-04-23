Oilers light up Kings in high-scoring Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers came flying out of the gates in Game 1 versus the LA Kings, and have a 1-0 series lead to show for it thanks to a 7-4 victory.

The Oilers’ stars showed up big in this one. Leading the way was Connor McDavid, who put up five assists. In doing so, he becomes the first NHL player since Geoff Courtnall in 1998 to have five helpers in a playoff outing.

“I thought we had a good start,” McDavid said postgame. “I thought we were good in the first period. Thought we showed good energy.”

Not to be outdone, Zach Hyman also had a huge night with a hat trick and a lone assist, while Evan Bouchard had four assists of his own.

The Oilers overwhelmed the Kings off the jump in this one, and they were rewarded early. After several great chances, it was Hyman who was able to open the scoring on a fantastic feed from McDavid.

MCDAVID WITH THE SPINORAMA AND DISH TO HYMAN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pVM09oAxFA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 23, 2024

“Good for the Oilers store,” Hyman said when told there were 1,131 hats that hit the ice for his hat trick. “It’s crazy, I’ve never seen so many hats. Pretty special to do it here in front of the fans.”

I’m told Hyman’s hat trick filled 14 bags of hats #Oilers pic.twitter.com/uhqBNmF8CR — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) April 23, 2024

Adam Henrique was able to get on the board shortly after Hyman’s first, before Hyman scored another to make it a 3-0 lead. Close to the midway point of the second period, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put his name on the scoresheet.

ryan nugent-hopkins extends the oilers lead to 4-0. pic.twitter.com/0WmW8RcneA — zach (@zjlaing) April 23, 2024

To the credit of the Kings, they didn’t go away easy. They were able to get goals shortly after, first from Mikey Anderson, and then from Adrian Kempe, to cut the deficit in half going into the second intermission.

adrian kempe throws a puck on net, and the kings make it 4-2. pic.twitter.com/3JLnTzNGMj — zach (@zjlaing) April 23, 2024

The Oilers didn’t break, however, as Leon Draisaitl scored his first of the night just over a minute in on a power play tally. Shortly after, Hyman restored the four-goal lead on a goal that had the roof ready to blow off of Rogers Place.

GAME 1 HATTY FOR HYMAN 🎩 pic.twitter.com/9XfX2oEr98 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 23, 2024

The Kings were once again able to cut the lead to two, as Pierre-Luc Dubois was able to put one home, followed by Trevor Moore less than two minutes later. Warren Foegele killed their hopes of a comeback, however, icing the game on an empty net goal with less than 30 seconds to play.

This victory marked the Oilers’ first Game 1 win since 2017 versus the Anaheim Ducks in the second round. They fell to the Kings by a 4-3 final in Game 1 of the opening round last year, and by a 4-3 regulation final, once again to the Kings, in 2022.

Game 2 of this series will take place on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT.

More to come…