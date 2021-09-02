Mask mandate reinstated for Strathcona County

A mask mandate has been reinstated for Strathcona County, and will take effect later this month as the area deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The move comes mere days after the city of Edmonton chose to brings its mask mandate back, coming into effect on Friday, September 3.

Face covering will be required in all indoor public spaces and public vehicles in Strathcona County starting Friday, September 10.

The bylaw will automatically expire on December 31, 2021, unless repealed earlier by Council.

RCMP and Community Peace Officers can enforce the municipal bylaw, and violations may receive a $100 fine.

There are currently 225 active COVID-19 cases in Sherwood Park and 59 active cases in Strathcona County, according to the Alberta government’s geospatial map.