Alberta reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, active cases top 12,000
Alberta health officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the number of active cases in the province topped 12,000.
Including the new cases, there are currently 12,290 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta. That’s an increase of 630 from Tuesday.
The province also identified 983 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 9,901.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as well, with 465 people now in hospital with the virus.
This is an increase of 34 from Tuesday’s count of 431, and includes 107 individuals in intensive care.
Over the course of the pandemic, a total of 254,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been found in Alberta. Of those, 239,572 have since recovered.
As of August 31, there have been 5,566,535 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province, with 78.1% of eligible Albertans having received at least one dose and 69.9% considered fully immunized against the virus.