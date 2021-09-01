Alberta reports 1,315 new COVID-19 cases, active cases top 12,000

Alberta health officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the number of active cases in the province topped 12,000.

Including the new cases, there are currently 12,290 active COVID-19 infections in Alberta. That’s an increase of 630 from Tuesday.

The province also identified 983 new variant cases, bringing the number of active variant cases to 9,901.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Alberta as well, with 465 people now in hospital with the virus.

This is an increase of 34 from Tuesday’s count of 431, and includes 107 individuals in intensive care.

Eight new deaths caused by the virus were reported, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,383.