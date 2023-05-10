The Taste of Edmonton, western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer.

The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over eleven days, from July 10 to 20, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at Sir Winston Churchill Square.

Guests to the event can look forward to trying sample dishes from over 50 locally owned restaurants and food trucks, each of which will be offering several dishes. We can’t wait to try them all, but there are a few we are heading straight for.

Here are 10 dishes we can’t wait to try at this year’s festival.

Cheesecake on a Stick

The Cheesecake Cafe

Gochujang Braised Chicken With Kimchi Fried Rice

District 102

Waffle

Mr. Waffle

Calamares

Fiesta Tarlaqueno

Koobideh Kabob

POM Grand

Mini Lobster Rolls

Blowers & Grafton

Poke Donut

Splash Poke

Sesame Beef with Rice

Japanese Village

Sicilian Cannolis

Italian Bakery

Green Onion Cakes

Hong Kong Bakery

This outdoor event brings an energetic atmosphere every year, and we can’t wait to have it back. In addition to all of the eating and drinking, there’s also live entertainment and music from local bands.

For a full list of menu items, check out the website here.

Taste of Edmonton

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

When: July 10 to 20, 2023

Instagram