Taste of Edmonton: 10 dishes we can't wait to try at the festival
The Taste of Edmonton, western Canada’s largest food festival, is making its exciting return this summer.
The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over eleven days, from July 10 to 20, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.
This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at Sir Winston Churchill Square.
Guests to the event can look forward to trying sample dishes from over 50 locally owned restaurants and food trucks, each of which will be offering several dishes. We can’t wait to try them all, but there are a few we are heading straight for.
Here are 10 dishes we can’t wait to try at this year’s festival.
Cheesecake on a Stick
The Cheesecake Cafe
Gochujang Braised Chicken With Kimchi Fried Rice
District 102
Waffle
Mr. Waffle
Calamares
Fiesta Tarlaqueno
Koobideh Kabob
POM Grand
Mini Lobster Rolls
Blowers & Grafton
Poke Donut
Splash Poke
Sesame Beef with Rice
Japanese Village
Sicilian Cannolis
Italian Bakery
Green Onion Cakes
Hong Kong Bakery
This outdoor event brings an energetic atmosphere every year, and we can’t wait to have it back. In addition to all of the eating and drinking, there’s also live entertainment and music from local bands.
For a full list of menu items, check out the website here.
Taste of Edmonton
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
When: July 10 to 20, 2023