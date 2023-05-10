Drayton Valley to provide clearer update on Friday for wildfire evacuees

The town of Drayton Valley says it will be able to provide a more detailed update on the wildfire affecting the area this Friday.

The town stated on its Facebook page that weather has helped slow the fire’s growth in the past two days and allowed crews to establish and reinforce perimeter control in certain areas.

“Additional resources have been brought in to give some much-needed rest to local fire crews who have been working on this incident since May 3,” the town added.

Utility providers have also been working in the community and the majority of the evacuation area has retained power service with some brief and intermittent power outages.

The fire remains out of control and crews in the area need “a couple more days of similar weather to increase perimeter control,” with the town adding it should be able to provide a more detailed update for residents on Friday.

The town was evacuated late last Thursday night and on Sunday, the town confirmed that four homes were lost due to the wildfire and officials were investigating further losses.