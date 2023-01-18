Oilers' Evander Kane had "no issues" with wrist in return from shocking injury

Evander Kane is feeling alright.

Kane, who returned to the Edmonton Oilers lineup Monday night after missing 10 weeks because of a slashed wrist sustained in November, felt fine in his first go-round following the scary incident.

“It felt fine,” Kane told media after the game. “No issues tonight other than my finish.

“I guess I can’t expect too much, but yeah, we had some looks. The team played well. We got two points against a really good team and I had my looks tonight, which was a positive and I’ll just try to build off that.”

Kane played 17:09 in the 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken.

He was held without a point, but did record seven shots on goal, registered three high-danger chances, and laid five hits.

“I thought he played a heck of a game tonight,” coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I mean, you look at his shots, you look at his finished checks, you look at his time on ice for somebody that’s missed that amount of hockey, and to step right into when we’re in mid-season form… he makes us a better team.

“He slots people in the right kind of slots. I used him in every avenue of the game. He played short-handed, he played on the power play, and he was dynamite five-on-five, so I thought it was a very good start for him to come back into that game.”

"I think we're putting a lot of emphasis on defending the right way." Jay Woodcroft recaps tonight's 5-2 win

Kane sustained a gruesome skate cut to his wrist in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 8.

He suffered the injury when Lightning forward Patrick Maroon inadvertently skated over Kane’s arm in the second period. Kane immediately grabbed his wrist and placed pressure on it, skated off the ice, and ran down the tunnel to be treated by staff.

Kane, who had surgery to repair the wrist, was originally expected to miss three to four months with the recovery.

His return was well ahead of pace.

“I mean, let’s put it this way, I felt a lot better tonight than I did when I came in here last year for my first game,” Kane said.

“Looking forward to Thursday night.”