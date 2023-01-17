Evander Kane is back, and way ahead of schedule.

The power forward is expected to return to the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup tonight when they host the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place, according to a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. It’ll be Kane’s first game since suffering a scary skate cut to his wrist, which was supposed to keep him out for three to four months.

Evander Kane is expected to return tonight for #Oilers, first game since suffering gruesome skate cut on Nov. 8. To be cap complaint, expect #Oilers to place Kailer Yamomoto on LTIR retroactive to Jan. 11. He would be eligible to return after #NHLAllStar break.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 17, 2023

Kailer Yamomoto has been placed on long-term injury reserve to make room for Kane under the salary cap, Seravalli adds.

Kane participated in Oilers practice on Monday, telling reporters afterwards that he feels good. But he isn’t 100%.

“I don’t know if it’s ever going to be full strength, at least this season, but I feel it’s as good as it’s going to be for a stretch of time here.”

When asked how it’ll affect his shot, Kane said, “I’m coming back with no excuses.”

It appears Kane will be eased back into the lineup, as he skated on a line with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele at yesterday’s practice.

Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Kostin-RNH-Janmark

Kane-McLeod-Foegele

Holloway-Ryan-Puljujarvi Shore and Yamamoto not on the ice — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 16, 2023

Edmonton is 16-12-3 since Kane’s injury, but has won three straight games. The Kraken have won eight of their last nine games, including seven straight road games.