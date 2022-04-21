The Edmonton Craft Beer Festival is always a highlight event in the city, and it’s making a return this summer.

This is one of the fastest-growing beer festivals in the world and it’s taking place in YEG on June 3 and 4, 2022, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

Attendees will be able to sample 500+ beers, ciders, and spirits from 150+ breweries and distilleries across 40 countries.

A huge list of the breweries, distilleries, cider, restaurants and events was just revealed on the ABF website, and we can’t wait to try as many as possible.

Some of the best breweries around will be just a stall away to try, including Alley Kat Brewing, Dog Island Brewing, Ol’ Beautiful Brewing, and Wild Tea Kombucha, to name just a few.

In addition to wandering out and drinking some of the best craft beer from across the world, there will also be beer seminars, VIP beer geek experiences, local live DJs, food from 20+ of Edmonton’s best restaurants, and so much more.

Some of the best food spots in Edmonton to try some dishes out include The Cabin, Northern Chicken, and Leopold’s tavern.

Advance tickets are on sale right now, so don’t wait to get excited for the hoppiest event of the year.

Edmonton Craft Beer Festival 2022

When: June 3 and 4, 2022

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton

Price: $19.99-$49.99; buy online

