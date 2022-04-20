The Taste of Edmonton, Western Canada’s largest food festival, recently announced its exciting return.

The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over ten days, from July 21 to 31, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

This will be the same tasty event that diners of Edmonton know and love, located at the Sir Winston Churchill Square.

Guests to the event can look forward to trying sample dishes from over 50 locally owned restaurants and food trucks.

This outdoor event brings an energetic atmosphere every year, and we can’t wait to have it back. In addition to all of the eating and drinking, there’s also live entertainment and music from local bands.

Savoury dishes and sweet desserts can all be tried with easy-to-use tickets to quickly and easily try as many food items as possible. There are also going to be some great opportunities to try different wines, beer, and cocktails from around the city.

More details are expected soon, so stay tuned for updates.

You don’t want to miss out on this one.

Taste of Edmonton

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

When: July 21 to 31, 2022

Instagram