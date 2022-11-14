A Look Inside: $3.2M mansion in southwest Edmonton that's still being built (PHOTOS)

It’s not every day you can get your hands on a brand-new mansion, and one in southwest Edmonton is offering up some gorgeous amenities.

Listed for a cool $3,250,000, the five-bed, five-bath home is located in the Windermere neighbourhood on a 20,000-square-foot lot.

Renderings of what the home is set to look like are breathtaking, with a construction photo of the home included on its listing.

“With timeless beauty captured in brick and mortar, The Enchanted brings new life to romance through its storybook details and regal finishes,” its listing touted.

The home is set to have a grand triple-arched entry that opens up into a seating area complimented with a carved stone gas fireplace, rich white oak luxury vinyl plank, and 10-foot ceilings. How dazzling!

The kitchen also features a stunning split island design accentuating a La Cornue range in Provence blue and gold, a custom hood fan, zellige tile, and a large butler’s pantry.

Upstairs holds the main wing with dual bathrooms, a walk-in closet, and a fireplace.

There are also four more beds, four more baths, two balconies, a private den, a five-car garage, a hidden wine cellar, and a sweet third-story loft. It seems like whatever you may want in a home, this has got it!

The mansion will also have a covered deck with an outdoor pizza oven, a patio heater, and a future golf simulator. Superb!