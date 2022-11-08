NewsTravel Deals

8 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $200

Laine Mitchell
Nov 8 2022, 7:15 pm
Andrew F. Kazmierski/Shutterstock

We all need an escape from the snowy weather in Edmonton, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG that won’t break the bank.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up eight warm spots Edmontonians can escape to for under $200 one-way as the winter months approach.

So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!

Las Vegas, Nevada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

Dates: November 27
Airline: Swoop/Flair
Cost: $97 one-way

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Dates: November 30
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $167 one-way

San Francisco, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by San Francisco (@onlyinsf)

Dates: November 20
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way

San José del Cabo, Mexico

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Cabos (@loscabostourism)

Dates: November 26
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $157 one-way

Phoenix, Arizona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: November 17
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way

Tucson, Arizona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Tucson (@visittucson)

Dates: November 30
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way

Palm Springs, California

Dates: November 26
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way

San Jose, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit San Jose (@visitsanjose)

Dates: November 20
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way

