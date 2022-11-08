8 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $200

We all need an escape from the snowy weather in Edmonton, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG that won’t break the bank.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up eight warm spots Edmontonians can escape to for under $200 one-way as the winter months approach.

So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!

Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: November 27

Airline: Swoop/Flair

Cost: $97 one-way

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Dates: November 30

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $167 one-way

San Francisco, California

Dates: November 20

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $97 one-way

San José del Cabo, Mexico

Dates: November 26

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $157 one-way

Phoenix, Arizona

Dates: November 17

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $97 one-way

Tucson, Arizona

Dates: November 30

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $97 one-way

Palm Springs, California

Dates: November 26

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $97 one-way

San Jose, California

Dates: November 20

Airline: Flair Airlines

Cost: $97 one-way