8 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $200
We all need an escape from the snowy weather in Edmonton, and luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG that won’t break the bank.
With the holidays quickly approaching, the lower the cost of a flight the better, and we have rounded up eight warm spots Edmontonians can escape to for under $200 one-way as the winter months approach.
So don’t put that sunscreen away just yet — you might be needing it!
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates: November 27
Airline: Swoop/Flair
Cost: $97 one-way
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Dates: November 30
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $167 one-way
San Francisco, California
Dates: November 20
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way
San José del Cabo, Mexico
Dates: November 26
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $157 one-way
Phoenix, Arizona
Dates: November 17
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way
Tucson, Arizona
Dates: November 30
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way
Palm Springs, California
Dates: November 26
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way
San Jose, California
Dates: November 20
Airline: Flair Airlines
Cost: $97 one-way