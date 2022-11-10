Popular outdoor gear store L.L.Bean is opening its first Edmonton location next month, making it its second location in Alberta.

The Maine-based retailer, which is known for its cozy outdoor essentials like Scotch plaid flannel shirts and Irish fisherman sweaters, will be opening its doors to shoppers in West Edmonton Mall on December 9.

We mean, Alberta is home to two top destinations for outdoor enthusiasts, so it makes sense Edmonton was chosen as a new location.

You might also like: Alberta is so cold it smashed 30 records with temperatures not seen in a century

Lottery winner had to find ticket in the ditch after wind blew it out of his truck

A new movie is filming in Edmonton and stars a "The Dark Knight" actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L.L.Bean (@llbean)

In 2021, four L.L.Bean retail stores were opened across Canada, including in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, and Dartmouth.

“We have seen strong demand for our selection of outdoor footwear, apparel, equipment, and gear, exemplifying Canadians’ love for the outdoors,” said Howie Kastner, president of Jaytex Group, in a news release when the store was first announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L.L.Bean (@llbean)

L.L.Bean entered the Canadian market in 2018 with the launch of its Canadian e-commerce site, which was followed by the opening of its first Canadian retail store in Oakville, Ontario, in 2019.

To celebrate its opening in WEM, the first 100 people in line on December 9 will receive gift cards worth up to $500.