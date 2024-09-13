This $2M Sherwood Park mansion has a staircase fit for royalty

A mansion on the market for $2,000,000 in Sherwood Park exudes class and charm, and the staircase in the home is fit for royalty.

Located at 329 Estate Drive, the home is more than 4,100 square feet and has six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Built in 1998, the two-storey home is bright and bold with a main floor den, a grand living room with a soaring ceiling, and a gorgeous two-storey fireplace. Look at all that natural light flowing into the house!

The kitchen is the place to be for those who love to whip up delicious meals and host, with custom cabinetry, premium appliances, quartz countertops, a large island, and a butler’s pantry.

Upstairs, you’ll find three huge bedrooms and three full bathrooms including the lavish main suite, complete with a spa-like five-piece ensuite and a walk-in closet, per its listing.

The heated and insulated 50×23 garage even includes a workshop space, too, perfect for all your projects and for keeping your vehicles and toys safe.

The finished basement features a bar, a glass-enclosed gym, two additional bedrooms, and a full bath, with in-floor heating.

One additional perk is that the home is located on a serene cul-de-sac and backs onto a protected environmental reserve– no need to worry about a house popping up behind you one day and ruining your views!

If this house has you daydreaming about the luxe life, peep this $4.2 million home west of Edmonton that has its own lake and 160 acres of land or the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Edmonton right now.

Are you absolutely gaga for this Sherwood Park mansion with that stunning staircase? Let us know in the comments below.