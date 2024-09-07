This $4.2M home west of Edmonton has its own lake and 160 acres of land

If you are looking for a home near Edmonton that has plenty of land for outdoor fun, a place just west of YEG would be perfect for you.

Located at 53417 Range Road 15 in Parkland County, the home is listed for $4,250,000 and boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms across its 4,400 square feet of total living space.

Not only is the house stunning, but it also has its own lake in the backyard and comes with a whopping 160 acres of land to explore and enjoy.

“The property offers winding quadding trails that meander through the woods and along the lake, offering adventure at every turn,” the property’s listing quipped.

“The serene lake is perfect for leisurely boating, with your own dock extending out over calm water.”

There’s even a hot tub to soak in that offers beautiful views of the surrounding area thanks to a series of large windows circling it, and an outdoor fireplace nearby to enjoy the summer nights around.

Other unique features of the home include a backup generator for emergencies and solar panels to run off the grid — what a way to save money on your power bill!

The property also has an RV hookup for visiting guests and a dog kennel for all the pets. Sure sounds like the best place to host family and friends!