A big milestone has been hit regarding a project in east Edmonton that the City says will diminish the need for vehicles to wait at rail crossings.

In an update on its website, the city says that the 50 Street Widening and Railway Grade Separation project has wrapped up construction on the northbound overpass and will open to traffic in mid-September.

“Opening of the overpass eliminates the need for vehicles to wait at the rail crossing and will improve traffic flow,” the City added.

Once the northbound structure is open, both northbound and southbound traffic will be detoured onto the new overpass to allow work to begin on the southbound overpass. Work on the southbound overpass will start in fall 2024 and continue through 2025.

Once traffic has been routed onto the new overpass, the 82 Avenue and 50 Street intersection will be closed and will remain closed until fall 2026. The City stated that pedestrian access will be maintained.

This fall, over approximately four weeks, lane closures will occur in stages at the 90 Avenue and 50 Street intersection, beginning with the closure of the westbound lanes, followed by the eastbound lanes. These closures will facilitate ongoing storm sewer work.

Construction between Sherwood Park Freeway and 90 Avenue started in 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.