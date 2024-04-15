Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

This $4.9M mansion in Edmonton has a gym, library, and views for days

Apr 15 2024, 10:52 pm
Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Your next home could be a stunning mansion with incredible panoramic views of the city and river valley, but it won’t come cheap.

This home, located at 9616 Riverside Drive NW, was built in 2022 and boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a library, gym, rooftop patio, and every home luxury you could imagine.

It’s one of Edmonton’s most expensive homes currently on the market, listed for a cool $4,895,000.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

According to the listing, the home was designed by local architecture firm Urbis Architecture and is Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, with its four levels offering a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, and a natural feel.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

“The attention to detail provides the perfect fusion between structural strength and architectural form — including never never-before-seen views of YEG River Valley, Downtown & UofA!” The home’s listing reads.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Every inch of this home feels luxurious, from the kitchen to the staircase to the massive windows on each level, allowing plenty of sunlight and nature into the house.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

If stairs aren’t your thing, no worries—the home also has a sleek-looking elevator that will take you to all four levels.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

The home’s top level features a lounge area with immaculate views of the city and river valley.

“Every finish was hand-selected for a luxurious feel.”

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

For car enthusiasts, this mansion also has a large triple-attached garage with extra height for car lifts.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Re/Max River City

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.

