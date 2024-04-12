A liquidator store based in BC is further expanding into Alberta, set to open a new location in Sherwood Park.
The Big Box Outlet Store currently has 14 locations across BC and four in Alberta, including two in Edmonton. It has become well-known for selling everything from new and manufacturer-direct to seasonal closeout, refurbished, and open-box items.
View this post on Instagram
Its selection includes electronics, fashion, outdoor gear, hardware, kitchenware, appliances, furniture, and even groceries.
“Many of our products fall into the ‘re-certified’ category, while other items are first-line goods or out-of-season products,” the company’s website states.
View this post on Instagram
It has multiple sort warehouses where the company inspects, tests, and re-certifies any item that arrives that is a previously opened “open box.”
“After this careful process, these items become re-stocked and available to our customers at a lower-than-retail price, of up to 70% off,” it added.
According to a Facebook post, the company will open its doors in Sherwood Park in late May or early June.
“Follow us and sign up for Opening Day Deals and [thousands] in giveaways as well as our opening day announcement!” the post reads.
The Sherwood Park store will be located at 600 – 2020 Sherwood Drive.