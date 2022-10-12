Get ready to shop! A new Manitobah store has opened its doors in West Edmonton Mall, bringing its iconic footwear to Canada’s largest mall.

Manitobah is an Indigenous-founded brand, created by Metis entrepreneur Sean McCormick.

The store is known for its boots, moccasins, slippers, mitts, gloves, and more.

Its big ticket items are the Mukluks, moccasins, and fur slippers. By looking at the photos, they look wildly warm for Edmonton’s harsh winters!

The store can be found on level two, phase two near the Apple store.

If you find yourself checking out the new Manitobah store and want to see some more new stores that have set up shop in the mall, we recommend a visit to It’Sugar, British Pantry and Wilhauk Beef Jerky.