Wilhauk Beef Jerky just opened in West Edmonton Mall

Wilhauk Beef Jerky just opened up shop in West Edmonton Mall, and we can’t wait to stop by and grab some of the goods.

In addition to its Spruce Grove and Leduc locations, Wilhauk Beef Jerky has opened up shop in WEM near Entrance 44 on the main level, just east of the Ice Palace.

You can get your hands on everything from beef jerky but also ham sausage, fine garlic sausage, smokies, cheese smokies and pepperoni with the option of regular, cheese, hot, teriyaki and honey garlic.

The jerky is made from 100% Alberta beef and is hand-cut, seasoned with their 30-year-old family recipe, trayed piece by piece, and put into their massive smoker.

Wild game is also sold by Wilhauk’s, including wild game jerky (moose, elk, fowl), wild game pepperoni (moose, elk, deer), wild game sausage (moose, elk, deer) and wild game smokies (moose, elk, deer).

Wilhauk Beef Jerky West Edmonton Mall

Address: 8882 – 170th Street, Edmonton (Entrance 44 main level, just east of the Ice Palace)

