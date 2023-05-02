Acclaimed Filipino-Canadian R&B duo coming to Edmonton on spring tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Two rising stars in Canada’s music scene are heading out on tour in support of their latest album. And fans will want to race to get their tickets.

Juno nominee Manila Grey is bringing the Sound Drift© tour to the Union Hall on Friday, May 26.

The Vancouver-based hip-hop and R&B duo is made up of Soliven and Neeko, two Filipino Canadians who immigrated separately to BC from Manila in their youth. Tickets to see them live are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE CHOSEN (@manilagrey)

Manila Grey describes its sound as a combination of the aesthetic vibes and sonic influences of both the Filipino capital and the West Coast. The duo formed in early 2016 and has two EPs and three studio albums under their belt.

Soliven and Neeko are excited to add to the nearly 200 million streams they’ve earned so far with their latest album, Sound Drift©. The 12-track full-length album is packed with Manila Grey’s original night rider sounds created anew with long-time collaborator azel north.

When: May 26, 2023

Time: Doors 8 pm

Where: Union Hall – 6240 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online