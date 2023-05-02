Acclaimed Filipino-Canadian R&B duo coming to Edmonton on spring tour
Two rising stars in Canada’s music scene are heading out on tour in support of their latest album. And fans will want to race to get their tickets.
Juno nominee Manila Grey is bringing the Sound Drift© tour to the Union Hall on Friday, May 26.
The Vancouver-based hip-hop and R&B duo is made up of Soliven and Neeko, two Filipino Canadians who immigrated separately to BC from Manila in their youth. Tickets to see them live are on sale now.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Bill Burr and Theo Von are coming to Edmonton for a huge outdoor comedy fest
- 10 things to do this summer less than an hour's drive outside of Edmonton
- 11 fantastic things to check out in Edmonton this May
Manila Grey describes its sound as a combination of the aesthetic vibes and sonic influences of both the Filipino capital and the West Coast. The duo formed in early 2016 and has two EPs and three studio albums under their belt.
Soliven and Neeko are excited to add to the nearly 200 million streams they’ve earned so far with their latest album, Sound Drift©. The 12-track full-length album is packed with Manila Grey’s original night rider sounds created anew with long-time collaborator azel north.
Manila Grey
When: May 26, 2023
Time: Doors 8 pm
Where: Union Hall – 6240 99th Street NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Community Partnership Content