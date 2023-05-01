Bill Burr and Theo Von are coming to Edmonton for a huge outdoor comedy fest

An outdoor comedy festival coming to Edmonton this summer is shaping up to be one for the books, and it just announced two massive stars as headliners.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival, happening at Kinsmen Park on July 14 and 16, is bringing Bill Burr and Theo Von to the open-air stage.

Comedy fans will want to pick up tickets when they go on sale starting Friday, May 5 at 10 am.

“Edmonton has patiently been waiting for their GOCF lineup to drop and we are so excited to deliver to them some of the biggest, hottest and most well-respected comedians in the industry today,” said Brennan McFaul, vice president of Trixstar Entertainment, in a release. “Bill Burr and Theo Von are the most requested comedians for every market we look at and Edmonton is getting them both.

“We are humbled with the buy-in from fans, artists and other stakeholders for the GOCF brand and cannot wait to keep delivering a wildly hilarious product to every market we have the privilege of operating in.”

Burr is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, and podcaster who will headline on July 16. The creator of Netflix’s F Is for Family was ranked as one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Stand-Up Comics Of All Time. He has also appeared in films and TV shows such as Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, and King of Staten Island.

Von is the host of the widely popular podcast This Past Weekend and has two comedy specials streaming on Netflix. The star of MTV’s Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour was also the winner of season four of Last Comic Standing. Von is currently on the road with his Return of the Rat Tour, and will be headlining on July 14.

Also on the bill for GOCF’s Friday night at Kinsmen Park are Sam Morril (Conan, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Laura Peek (Just For Laughs, Vulture Magazine’s Comics You Should and Will Know 2022).

When: July 14 and 16, 2023

Where: Kinsmen Park, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting on Friday, May 5 at 10 am.