Euro-style winter wonderland is coming to Edmonton next month

It’s one of Edmonton’s most unique blocks in the entire city and will soon be the perfect escape for some European holiday vibes.

Manchester Square is holding a Winter Wonderland event in early December, decking it out with Christmas lights and loads of garland around their light posts.

What a beautiful sight that will be, with some snow, twinkling lights, and European-inspired architecture?

The event will be held on December 4, bringing sleigh rides, beer and pizza. Each business in the square is also offering an item from their store for the event.

“Ice sculptures will be brought in, and the parking lot will be closed up as well. Santa will be there for photos, and Disney princesses too,” said Giordano Morgulis, Vice-President of the 76 Group Co.

If you are looking for that perfect holiday Instagram post but can’t make it to the December 4 event, you’re in luck.

Morgulis says the decorations will be up throughout the holiday season.

Manchester Square Winter Wonderland

When: December 4 from 10 am to 10:30 pm

Address: 10704 – 120 Street, Edmonton

Tickets: Free, asked to RSVP on their Facebook event page.