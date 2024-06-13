EventsSportsHockeyOilers

Oilers playoff legend "Mama Stanley" doing a meet-and-greet tomorrow

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports | @EdmontonOilers/X

If you’ve been totally captivated by the sparkly silver icon that is “Mama Stanley,” you’ll get a chance to meet her tomorrow, as the Oilers playoff legend will be participating in a meet-and-greet at West Edmonton Mall.

Mary Louwen, who resides in St. Albert, has turned heads throughout the Oilers’ playoff run, dressed in a flashy Stanley Cup costume.

The fan base dubbed her “Mama Stanley,” as she’s been seen everywhere in that iconic costume, from behind the Oilers bench to front-and-centre in the Moss Pit at every playoff game.

This isn’t the first time Mama Stanley has gone the extra mile to show her support for the team. She was spotted at the beginning of this season and was also a fixture around Edmonton’s Ice District during last year’s playoffs.

You can catch her at West Edmonton Mall tomorrow from 1 to 3 pm across from Victoria’s Secret on Level One, Phase III of the mall.

With files from Preston Hodgkinson

