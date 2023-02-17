Best mac and cheese in Edmonton you need to try at least once
In search of the best mac and cheese in Edmonton?
Nothing beats a bowl of warm, cheesy, gooey mac and cheese. Some places keep it simple, some use high-quality ingredients, and others put creative twists on the classic recipe.
We’ve got you covered for some of the best places to get a dish in the city.
Here’s a list of spots to find the best mac and cheese in Edmonton.
MEAT
View this post on Instagram
This restaurant may be known for meats, but its mac and cheese order is something to behold. The cavatappi pasta is perfectly cooked, and the creamy, cheesy sauce creates a tasty explosion in your mouth. 10’s across the board!
Address: 8216 104th Street, Edmonton
Phone: 587-520-6338
Northern Chicken
View this post on Instagram
Taking traditional mac and cheese and turning it up a notch, Northern Chicken offers its Dorito Mac n’ Cheese. A delicious mixture of chips and cheesy pasta goodness? It’s a pairing made in heaven.
Address: 10704 – 124th Street NW, Edmonton
Address: 10184 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-756-2239
Sugarbowl
View this post on Instagram
Sugarbowl’s deliciously addictive baked Mac n’ Cheese is a treat and a half.
This recipe uses cavatappi pasta smothered in the house applewood cheddar bechamel sauce, shredded cheddar, and parmesan cheese to top the dish off.
Address: 10922 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-8369
The Next Act
View this post on Instagram
Blasting into the mac and cheese sphere, The Next Act also gives a chance to add on some jalapenos and bacon to really take your pasta to a whole other level.
Address: 8224 104th Street NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-9345
Leopold’s Tavern
View this post on Instagram
The Mac & Cheese here, covered in white cheddar cheese curds and a creamy aged cheddar sauce, is made even better with the option of adding spicy beef, chicken, and buffalo shrimp. You could get even wilder and go for the popular deep-fried mac and cheese bites appetizer.
Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
With files from Laine Mitchell