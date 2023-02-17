Best mac and cheese in Edmonton you need to try at least once

In search of the best mac and cheese in Edmonton?

Nothing beats a bowl of warm, cheesy, gooey mac and cheese. Some places keep it simple, some use high-quality ingredients, and others put creative twists on the classic recipe.

We’ve got you covered for some of the best places to get a dish in the city.

Here’s a list of spots to find the best mac and cheese in Edmonton.

This restaurant may be known for meats, but its mac and cheese order is something to behold. The cavatappi pasta is perfectly cooked, and the creamy, cheesy sauce creates a tasty explosion in your mouth. 10’s across the board!

Address: 8216 104th Street, Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

Taking traditional mac and cheese and turning it up a notch, Northern Chicken offers its Dorito Mac n’ Cheese. A delicious mixture of chips and cheesy pasta goodness? It’s a pairing made in heaven.

Address: 10704 – 124th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 10184 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-756-2239

Sugarbowl’s deliciously addictive baked Mac n’ Cheese is a treat and a half.

This recipe uses cavatappi pasta smothered in the house applewood cheddar bechamel sauce, shredded cheddar, and parmesan cheese to top the dish off.

Address: 10922 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-8369

Blasting into the mac and cheese sphere, The Next Act also gives a chance to add on some jalapenos and bacon to really take your pasta to a whole other level.

Address: 8224 104th Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-9345

Leopold’s Tavern

The Mac & Cheese here, covered in white cheddar cheese curds and a creamy aged cheddar sauce, is made even better with the option of adding spicy beef, chicken, and buffalo shrimp. You could get even wilder and go for the popular deep-fried mac and cheese bites appetizer.

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

With files from Laine Mitchell