9 can't-miss food events happening in Edmonton in July

Summer is finally here. Along with warmer weather and sunny skies, July will be bringing a heaping of excellent food events to Edmonton.

From festivals, farmer’s markets, and drag brunch, the city is alive with plenty of foodie fun to sink your teeth into.

If you’re trying to plan out your month, here are some of the food events you won’t want to miss in July.

One-time-only events

This family-friendly festival celebrates the best in Jamaican cuisine. In addition to food and drink aplenty, there will also be live music, games, and more.

When: July 6, 2024

Where: Queen Mary Park – 10844 117th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

This huge foodie festival will feature dozens of YEG’s top restaurants and food spots offering bite-sized treats. There will also be tons of live entertainment to enjoy while you chow down.

When: July 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square – 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: Admission is free

Hawaiian Lu’au Dinner

Get a taste of island life! The menu will include hand-carved kalua pig, coconut shrimp, sticky ribs and more. There’ll also be live music from Edmonton’s own Trincan Steel Drum Orchestra.

When: July 19, 2024

Where: The Mill Craft Bar + Kitchen – 4810 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $54.53 per person; buy tickets here

One of the highlights of KDays is certainly always the Midway food. With everything from BBQ to deep-fried treats, make sure you arrive hungry!

When: July 19 to 28, 2024

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Tickets from $15; buy tickets here

Campio Drag Brunch

Enjoy delicious eats, craft brews and some truly talented performers at Campio’s July charity drag brunch. There will be two seatings, with shows at 11 am and 2 pm.

When: July 21, 2024

Where: Campio Brewing Co – 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: $40.54 per person; buy tickets here

The infamous Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz will be jetting to Cowtown from LA to host two huge brunch events. There will also be a live DJ, welcome mimosas, Vanderpump trivia, and a candy bar.

When: July 27, 2024 at 1 pm and 7 pm

Where: The Banquet Edmonton ICE District – 10332 103rd Street NW #210, Edmonton

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse Edmonton Lewis Estates – 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW, Edmonton

Price: $54.57 per person; buy tickets here (The Banquet) or here (The Canadian Brewhouse)

Recurring events

Drink beer on a street car

This series by the Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks, while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: Every Thursday

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person; buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods, and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in June, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton (Thursday)

Where: 2110 101st Street NW, Edmonton (Saturday)

Where: 102nd Avenue and 124 Street, Edmonton (Sunday)

Edmonton Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Edmonton’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several different locations, where you’ll enjoy chef-curated meals and get a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday in June

Where: Starting location at 11004 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here