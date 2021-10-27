9 animals with outrageous names that need a home in Edmonton

We adore our pets, but we also get a kick out of pets with some unique, oddball names, so we’ve rounded up a list of animals with outrageous names that need a home in Edmonton.

All of these cute critters can be adopted from the Edmonton Humane Society. So if you are in the market for a friendly kitty or puppy who needs a loving home, check these contenders out.

You might also like: Here's how to add your COVID-19 vaccine passport to Apple Wallet

Edmonton is officially one of the most affordable cities in North America

This is when Alberta's top ski resorts are set to open this year

This five-month-old male domestic short hair may still be a youngster, but Donkey Kong has plenty to offer. His profile details that he enjoys people and has plenty of playful behaviour.

If you are a fan of the classic tv series or iconic films, this little guy is for you. This three-month-old male domestic medium hair’s name surely would be a topic of conversation with your friends and family.

This one-year-old Labrador Retriever is described as a fun excitable pup just looking for some people to have fun with. A lover of all humans, Chalky plays well with other dogs and is a cutie.

With the name of the iconic video game, Pac Man is a five-month-old male domestic short hair. According to his profile, he enjoys hanging out with people and has high-energy, playful behaviour.

We don’t know if this little girl’s name inspiration was Cousin It from The Adams Family or It from the Stephen King novel, but she sure is adorable. Just three months old, this domestic medium hair would love to go to a loving home.

Tweedle Dee is just two months old but is ready to snuggle up in your lap for a good nap.

This one-year-old male Labrador Retriever is a bit shy at first, and his profile suggests he would do better in a home with older children to respect his boundaries. Look at that big tongue!

Bumper, what a name! This five-year-old domestic short-haired male is a bit on the older side, meaning lots of wisdom will come with him to his new home.

With a name like Galaga, this five-month-old female domestic short hair sounds like a kitty from outer space. According to her profile, she enjoys people and playing around and would love to come home with you.