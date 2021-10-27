EventsConcerts

Dierks Bentley Beers On Me tour landing in Edmonton in January

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 27 2021, 3:20 pm
Dierks Bentley Beers On Me tour landing in Edmonton in January
Dierks Bentley/Facebook

Get ready, country music fans. Dierks Bentley has announced he’ll be coming to Edmonton in January with his Beers On Me Tour.

Bentley will be joined by Jordan Davis and Tenille Arts as opening acts during his stop on January 21, 2022, at Rogers Place Arena.

Tickets go on sale on November 5.

He’ll also be making stops in Calgary on January 20 before heading out to BC for a show in Kelowna on January 28 and a performance in Vancouver on January 29.

The American country music singer is best known for his hit songs “What Was I Thinkin,” “5-1-5-0,” and “Drunk on a Plane.”

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT