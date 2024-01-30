Bert Kreischer is coming to Edmonton's huge outdoor comedy fest this summer

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns to Edmonton this summer, and legendary stand-up Bert Kreischer is coming along for the party.

Kinsmen Park will host one of Canada’s largest comedy events from Friday, July 12, to Sunday, July 14.

Whitney Cummings and Steph Tolev are also part of the stacked lineup, and general tickets are on sale to the public. Comedians for the other two dates will be announced soon.

Kreischer, aka The Machine, has two Showtime and three Netflix comedy specials and a feature film based on his life under his belt. He also hosted the FX TV series Hurt Bert and Travel Channel’s Bert the Conqueror and Trip Flip. Kreischer also hosts several hit podcasts, including Bertcast, Open Tabs and 2 Bears 1 Cave, along with Tom Segura.

Cummings is the creator of 2 Broke Girls and Whitney, the latter of which she also starred in. She also performed comedy specials for Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix, and Only Fans TV.

Tolev has been named one of Vulture’s “Comics You Should and Will Know” and one of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” comics to watch. She was a finalist in Sirius XM’s Next Top Comic and has been nominated for a Juno Award for Best Comedy Album.

When: July 12 to 14, 2024

Where: Kinsmen Park, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online