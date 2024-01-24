43 winter patios to check out in Edmonton
It may be chilly outside, but that’s no reason to wait for months until patio season.
Edmonton’s winters may be brutal at times, but if you’re still keen to get in some patio time, a ton of restaurants and bars across the city have given their patios a winter makeover.
The City recently invested $50,000 in its winter patio grant to allow businesses in Edmonton to invest in patio furniture, heaters, blankets, and lighting, which means that patio season never has to end.
As well as having plenty of cozy spots to enjoy a meal or a drink, some of the winter patios are also dog-friendly, so no furry friends are left behind.
Here are the best winter patios to check out in Edmonton if you’re looking to get outside.
- Baijiu Cocktail Bar
- Birch Garden Café – dog-friendly
- Bistro 99
- Café Bicyclette – dog-friendly
- Cafe Bloom at the Muttart
- Cask & Barrel
- Charity Café at The Valley Zoo
- Cavern
- Continental Treat Fine Bistro
- Die Pie
- Dogpatch Bistro Pub – dog-friendly
- Earls South Common
- Earls Tin Palace
- European Sweetness
- Farmer’s Kitchen at The Valley Zoo
- Firefly
- Fleisch + THE BAR – dog-friendly
- Fu’s Repair Shop
- Happy & Olive
- Hoang Long 888
- Jack’s Burger Shack
- Kelly’s Pub
- Kinsmen Pitch and Putt
- Little Brick – dog-friendly
- Munchie Bites Donair & Pizza
- Northern Alberta Pioneers and Descendants Association
- O’Byrne’s Irish Pub
- Odd Company Brewing
- OEB Breakfast Co. (Kelly Ramsey location downtown)
- Old Beverly Café
- Omen Brewing
- Pub 1905
- Riverside Bistro at Courtyard by Marriott
- Rocky Mountain Icehouse
- Serengeti BBQ
- Snow Valley Ski Club
- The Backyard
- The Cabin Pub + Party
- The Columbian, Parkallen
- The Next Act
- The Twin Otter Pub
- Tiramisu Bistro
- Urban Green Café at River Valley Adventure Co.