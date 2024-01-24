43 winter patios to check out in Edmonton

It may be chilly outside, but that’s no reason to wait for months until patio season.

Edmonton’s winters may be brutal at times, but if you’re still keen to get in some patio time, a ton of restaurants and bars across the city have given their patios a winter makeover.

The City recently invested $50,000 in its winter patio grant to allow businesses in Edmonton to invest in patio furniture, heaters, blankets, and lighting, which means that patio season never has to end.

As well as having plenty of cozy spots to enjoy a meal or a drink, some of the winter patios are also dog-friendly, so no furry friends are left behind.

Here are the best winter patios to check out in Edmonton if you’re looking to get outside.