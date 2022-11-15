Loblaws City Market, a highly anticipated grocery store, just opened in downtown Edmonton.

The long-awaited store was announced back in 2019 and was originally slated to open in the fall of 2020; however, it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 22,000-square-foot store is located on the corner of 104th Avenue and 103rd Street and occupies the second floor of the building.

Just some of the features customers will find within the walls of this new store include a Mealtime Marketplace, a floral department, plenty of options for local Alberta products, and a bakery, deli, and produce department.

“Whether they’re doing their weekly shop or stocking up before an event at Rogers Place, our community is going to really enjoy this new location and its convenient access to a great selection of delicious products,” said Stella He, the store manager, in a press release.

“One of the greatest things to come from this opening is that we have had the chance to make a difference in the Edmonton area and provide employment to about 80 new colleagues across all departments.”

To celebrate the grand opening of the ICE District location, Loblaws City Market made a $20,000 donation to Food Banks Alberta and a $2,000 donation to the Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton.

With the recent opening of both the Canadian Icehouse and Banquet Bar, it sure has been a busy week for the downtown core!

Loblaws City Market – ICE District

Address: 10324 103rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

With files from Laine Mitchell