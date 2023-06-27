The NHL messed up McDavid’s speech at awards show in Nashville

Connor McDavid was no stranger to the stage at Monday night’s NHL Awards in Nashville.

The Edmonton Oilers captain won his third Hart Trophy, fifth Art Ross Trophy, first Rocket Richard trophy, and fourth Ted Lindsay Award. Unfortunately, winning so many awards requires multiple acceptance speeches.

And while the ceremony showered attendees with plenty of glitz and glamour, a table for the precious hardware was not provided. As a result, McDavid had to “wing” his speech.

“I was planning on pulling out a piece of paper,” said McDavid after being presented with the Ted Lindsay Award. I didn’t realize I was going to have to hold this, so I’m going to have to wing this.”

Connor McDavid takes home his fourth Ted Lindsay Award. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1fXwpV9vQh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 27, 2023

Despite not being given a chance to read, the 26-year-old was sure to highlight the importance of the trophy, which is given to the most outstanding player in the regular season as judged by the members of the NHL Players’ Association.

“I’m so honoured; I really feel like this is the most prestigious award we give out here tonight,” said McDavid, who led the NHL in points for the third straight season. “It’s a privilege to share the ice with you guys.”

He also thanked the Edmonton Oilers faithful and spectators in other NHL markets.

“To all you hockey fans out there, even you Flames fans, you guys bring the energy to all the buildings across the league,” he said jokingly. “It’s a privilege to play in front of you guys.”

On Monday, McDavid became just the second player in NHL history (Alex Ovechkin, 2008) to win the Hart, Lindsay, Rocket & Art Ross in the same season since the goal-scoring award was established in 1999.