Edmontonians are losing it over a "Pornhub limo" being spotted

A post to Reddit showing a limo with “Pornhub” painted across its side parked in Edmonton had many people commenting on the spectacle.

The photo of the vehicle appears to have been snapped in northwest Edmonton, with the user who posted the photo simply asking “okay, which one of you owns this?”

The post has amassed dozens of comments since it was uploaded over the weekend, with tons of Edmontonians weighing in.

“My kid thinks it’s hilarious. Its super classy,” wrote one user, with another chiming in “Imagine calling for an Uber and get picked up in that, lol.”

Another person added that the limo “speaks both hilarious and horrible things about Edmonton,” while another proclaimed that they had “no thoughts” regarding the limo and that their “jaw has dropped to the floor.”

With the reaction the limo has been getting, we might have to add it to our roundup of some of the weirdest attractions in and around Edmonton. We surely think spotting it would make many people do a double-take!