You could live just down the street from Connor McDavid for $1.7M

How would you like to live down the street from Edmonton Oilers phenom Connor McDavid? You can, but it will cost a small fortune.

Located at 8303 134th Street, this home in Laurier Heights was listed on the market five days ago and sits on 1/4 of an acre of land, it has one bedroom and two bathrooms, the listing shows.

It’s being sold for $1.68 million, with the property being sold as an opportunity for a fresh revitalization/redevelopment of one of the “most extraordinary and breathtaking locations in the city.”

The property is just down the street from Connor McDavid’s Edmonton mansion, boasting similar gorgeous views of the North Saskatchewan River valley and easy access to some of Edmonton’s best parks and trails.

“This elegant 1900+ sqft classic brick, walkout bungalow is sitting upon a close to 12,000 sqft (0.273 of an acre) lot in highly sought-after Laurier Heights,” the listing reads.

“Extremely private and spectacular location adjacent to Edmonton’s River Valley.”

Imagine running into McDavid on this street during your morning jog.

You certainly can’t beat that location.

So, if you have some deep pockets, you too can live like an NHL star in one of Edmonton’s most desirable neighbourhoods!