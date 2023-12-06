One injured after shooting in Kingsway Mall parking lot

Edmonton police say one person was taken to hospital after a shooting Tuesday evening in the Kingsway Mall parking lot.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says that at approximately 7:16 pm, police received a weapons complaint from the parking lot outside Kingsway Mall.

The suspect reportedly shot one person and then carjacked a vehicle. The suspect then fled in the stolen vehicle to the area of 118 Avenue and 101 Street, where he entered the traffic circle at high speed and collided with a building.

Officers arrested the man, and a firearm was located inside the stolen vehicle.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.