NewsCrime

One injured after shooting in Kingsway Mall parking lot

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Dec 6 2023, 4:26 am
One injured after shooting in Kingsway Mall parking lot
carl ballou/Shutterstock

Edmonton police say one person was taken to hospital after a shooting Tuesday evening in the Kingsway Mall parking lot.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says that at approximately 7:16 pm, police received a weapons complaint from the parking lot outside Kingsway Mall.

The suspect reportedly shot one person and then carjacked a vehicle. The suspect then fled in the stolen vehicle to the area of 118 Avenue and 101 Street, where he entered the traffic circle at high speed and collided with a building.

Officers arrested the man, and a firearm was located inside the stolen vehicle.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop