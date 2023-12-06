"Cartastrophe": Edmontonians crack up over a huge line of shopping carts

Whether or not a person returns their shopping cart to the corral at the end of a trip to the grocery store and how it defines their character has been a hotly contested topic on the internet over the years. But what about when people return them, but in the most inconvenient way possible?

Edmontonians on Reddit had much to say about the topic after a photo showed a lineup of grocery carts in what appears to be a Superstore parking lot, extending far from their corral, almost entirely blocking the lane.

“People really are just continuing to add carts,” the title reads.

It got us thinking: is this just a case of malicious compliance? Why are we like this? And where does this fall on the shopping cart alignment chart?

Reading this made me think of this alignment chart. pic.twitter.com/NnKbcZNmGD — V’rasi (@Orctits) May 9, 2020

You might also like: "Freezing cold": Jon Hamm spills about his Alberta "Fargo" filming experience

Why a provincial government just fired nearly the entire city council of this Canadian city

Oilers welcome Make-A-Wish kids onto Rogers Place ice after practice

Edmontonians were quick to crack jokes about the shopping cart pileup, with the original post receiving more than 100 comments.

“That’s what they get for firing the cart boy,” one user responded.

Another chaotic comment said, “There’s a 100% chance I would add to it.”

“At least they’re putting them back where they belong,” another quipped.

One comment said, “In fairness, at a certain point, it got funny,” and we’d have to agree.

One user took things even further, editing the original photo to add more shopping carts to the line.

We still can’t decide which is worse: people who leave their shopping carts all over the lot or those who will stop at nothing to get their loonie back? The latter is at least funnier.

What do you think? Is this annoying, or do you crave chaos? Let us know in the comments.