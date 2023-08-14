Hanan’s Kitchen is a new Lebanese restaurant that just opened in Edmonton.

It’s a quick-service restaurant for easy, over-the-counter food and also a great option for delivery.

Located at 10625 99th Avenue NW, this new spot has a menu with options for soup, salad, falafel, pizza, pita, burgers, poutine, and a wide variety of other hot and cold main dishes.

Fattoush salad, donairs with house-made meat, pepperoni pizza, hummus and other dips, cheeseburgers, and more are all great ways to go when you’re looking for an on the go meal. There is a zaatar baked pita topped with thyme, sesame seeds, and olive oil.

Some of the hot appetizers here are mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, onion rings, fried potatoes, and more are great for sharing.

Check out this new spot with a flare for the Mediterranean.

Address: 10625 99th Avenue NW, Edmonton