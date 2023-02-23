La Poutine Week Edmonton kicked off for another year in February, running from February 1 to 14, and cities across Canada enjoyed some seriously cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, and gravy was a friendly competition that aimed to spread more poutine joy by raising money for multiple charities.

Every year, this festival is a great way to try out some local spots while supporting worthwhile causes.

Like every year, people vote on their favourites from so many amazing twists on the classic and YEG… the results are in!

These are the poutine creations in Edmonton that made the top three during the two-week-long poutine festival:

First place: Donair Bros: Donair Poutine

Donair Bros: Donair Poutine Second place: Nak’s Bistro & Catering: Argentinian Asado Steak Poutine

Nak’s Bistro & Catering: Argentinian Asado Steak Poutine Third place: Lion’s Head Pub: Lions Yorkshire Pudding Poutine

For a full list of all the winners across Canada, visit the event’s website here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Poutine Week (@lapoutineweek)

La Poutine Week Edmonton

When: February 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

