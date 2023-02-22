We checked out a new retro bakery in Edmonton and it rules (PHOTOS)

An Edmonton man has combined his passions to create one sweet bakery concept.

Featuring tea, treats, pies, cookies, wine, and so much more, PhatBar Bakery & Café, with its ’90s, graffiti, and hip-hop vibe, is as unique as it is delicious. There are even a few retro arcade games that’ll feel like a blast from the past, like the high-flying NBA Tournament Edition game.

PhatBar opened on February 10 and is the brainchild of Brian Curry, who has been involved in several businesses and runs companies in the city, but this is his first food venture.

“I’ve always been passionate about baking,” he said. “It’s always been something that I’ve wanted to dabble in, so I decided to just take the plunge and go for it.”

Curry also explained that most bakeries sell out of their products or close by the end of the working day, meaning he had difficulty satisfying his sweet tooth then. He decided that PhatBar would be open late to cater to those cravings.

“Then I was like, well, if I’m open in the evenings, I have to serve beer or wine and pair it with the desserts.”

Additionally, Curry’s other passions are combined in the bakery’s theme. Having grown up in the ’90s, he wanted the bakery to reflect that same culture, hence the graffiti art, arcade machines, and laid-back atmosphere.

Their most popular offerings include the brookie, rainbow cheesecake, delicious homemade cornbread, and their unofficial specialty, the PhatTart, a homemade version of the PopTart with rotating flavours.

The result is the perfect place for a low-key night of great music, games, and tasty treats on Whyte Avenue. Like the treats, Curry and the rest of the staff are incredibly sweet.

PhatBar Bakery & Café

Address: 10813 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton