If you’re on a New Year’s diet, you might want to look away because La Poutine Week Edmonton is back and some of the dishes are seriously monstrous.

The 11th edition of La Poutine Week returned to Edmonton on February 1 and will stick around until February 14. It’s almost over, but there’s still time to try some of these cheesy creations.

The nationwide festival allows a variety of local restaurants to create their own signature poutine dish, vying to become the citywide champion as voted by restaurant patrons.

Some spots stick to slight variations of the classic trifecta, while others veer off the traditional poutine path and create some behemoth dishes.

Here are some of the wildest poutine dishes at this year’s La Poutine Week Edmonton.

Fried Chicken and Waffle Poutine at Blowers & Grafton

This Halifax-inspired spot has made a poutine inspired by the American South (but with a Canadian spin). This thing comes topped with a deep-fried Belgium waffle glazed with spicy maple syrup and fried chicken fingers. Obviously, there are also house-cut fries, cheese curds, and chicken gravy.

Buffalo Chicken Curly Fry Poutine at Wok Box

Crispy chicken in buffalo sauce, Canadian cheese curds, hot gravy, green onions, and a tangy ranch drizzle… You had us at curly fries.

Caesar Poutine at Speeders

This dish is especially Canadian, combining two icons in one Caesar-rimmed bow.

The crispy fries and cheese curds are topped with tomato and Clamato gravy complete with a deep-fried pickle for a garnish.

The Cure at Central Social Hall

This poutine that’s perfect for brunch (and a cure for hangovers) is uniquely made with shoestring fries and topped with fresh cheese curds, red wine gravy, free-run poached eggs,

avocado, bacon, and a roasted poblano and white cheddar sauce instead of the traditional gravy.

Korean BBQ Poutine at Meltwich

This popular chain has created a Korean BBQ-style poutine made with sliced sirloin steak, Sriracha coleslaw, grilled mushrooms, onions, and BBQ Sauce.

The City of Champignons at The Common

This masterfully named poutine is a fancy one, topped with shitake mushroom ragu, St Albert cheese curds, field mushroom gravy, and locally harvested mushrooms that have been pickled and fried.

With files from Al Sciola