L.L. Bean set to open its first Edmonton location this fall

A popular outdoor gear store is opening its first Edmonton location this fall, making it its second location in Alberta.

The Maine-based retailer, which is known for its cozy outdoor essentials like Scotch plaid flannel shirts and Irish fisherman sweaters, announced Thursday it will be opening a store in Edmonton this fall.

We mean Alberta is home to two top destinations for outdoor enthusiasts, so it makes sense Edmonton was chosen as a new location.

In 2021 four L.L.Bean retail stores were opened across Canada, including in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, and Dartmouth.

“We have seen strong demand for our selection of outdoor footwear, apparel, equipment, and gear, exemplifying Canadians’ love for the outdoors,” said Howie Kastner, president of Jaytex Group in a news release.

L.L.Bean entered the Canadian market in 2018 with the launch of its Canadian e-commerce site, which was followed by the opening of its first Canadian retail store in Oakville, Ontario in 2019.

The retailer says more information on its Edmonton location will be released over the coming months.