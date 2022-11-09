A new movie is filming in Edmonton and stars a "The Dark Knight" actor

The rush of Hollywood arriving on Alberta’s doorstep keeps growing, with a new movie setting up shop in Edmonton this month.

Production has started in the Edmonton area on Red Pine City, the first Albertan feature film from Factory Film Studio.

The film is described as a “reluctant enforcer that teams up with a beautiful, talented country singer to remove the scourge of a local mobster.”

The cast for the film includes some recognizable faces, including Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, Doctor Who, The Expendables), Rick Ravanello (General Hospital, Lethal Weapon, Weeds) and Elise Muller (The Young and the Restless, Parenthood) headlining the cast.

You might also like: Shania Twain tickets in Edmonton are being resold for sky-high prices

8 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $200

The ultimate list of winter and Christmas things to do in Alberta

“I’m thrilled to be a part of a growing film industry in this truly fabulous city! I see limitless filming possibilities. This is only the beginning” says Michael Patrick Lilly, Factory Film Studio’s chief creative officer and one of the film’s producers in a news release.

Red Pine City will be shot entirely in Edmonton and the surrounding area and will be comprised of an almost entirely Albertan cast and crew.

There’s no word on when the film is set to be released.