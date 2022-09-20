Pizza-in-a-cone concept Konz Pizza has some big Canadian expansion plans and Edmonton is luckily a major part of it.

This first YEG location is opening soon at 2304 23rd Avenue NW.

Konz creates Insta-worthy pizza cones, something it first served from its food trailer in Kelowna, BC, when it launched in 2015. There are now over 20 locations across Canada.

This spot makes pizzas in cone-form as well as pressed and flat varieties. It also offers pasta, mac and cheese, poutine, and salad. And for dessert, milkshakes and ice cream are up for order at most locations.

With tasty menu options like pepperoni, BBQ, meatball, Alfredo, pulled pork, cheeseburger, and more, pizza in cone form is just something that makes sense and we can’t wait to finally try it. You can even design your own creation.

Stay tuned for details on the opening date of the new Edmonton outpost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KONZ Pizza (@eatkonz)

Konz Pizza Edmonton

Address: 2304 23rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram