Nothing beats a good scoop of ice cream on a warm (or cold!) day, and Kind Ice Cream just dropped some ’90s-themed flavours that will give your taste buds a blast from the past.

We took a stroll to the Kind Ice Cream location in Highlands to check out the limited-time flavours, and they did NOT disappoint.

The feature menu for this April is Cherry Coke Sorbet, Dunkaroos and Deep’n Delicious, and you’ll want to hit this place up before they are gone by the end of the month.

The Cherry Coke Sorbet is vibrant and also vegan, with a sweet and refreshing taste, while the Deep’n Delicious is super rich. Even if you are not a traditional chocolate fan, this will convert you to being one thanks to its base of rich dark chocolate and a touch of cream cheese, chocolate ganache, and house-made chocolate cake.

The star of the menu, of course, is the Dunkaroos, which has an uncanny taste of actual Dunkaroos. Whatever Kind Ice Cream did to capture the flavour and nostalgia of the classic snack, they pulled it OFF!

Kind’s version of Dunkaroos features house-made vanilla cinnamon cookies with an irresistible rainbow vanilla icing base.

The menu also has flavours like Mint Chip, Cold Brew Coffee, Maple Bourbon Pecan, Cookies and Sour Cream, and vegan mud pie. We also tried a Birthday Cake flavour, because a good birthday cake can always be enjoyed!

The whole time we were there it was hard *not* to hear one of the ’90s-themed flavours being ordered by the almost continuous lineup of people at the store. This place is very popular — and for good reason!

If you really enjoyed a certain flavour, don’t forget to grab a tub of it on your way out — they also have Dunkaroos tubs if you want to stock up on the limited-time flavour. You’re going to want to after trying a scoop or two of it!

If you can’t make it to the Highlands location, don’t worry — a second location can be found in Ritchie and a third is opening soon in the Oliver Exchange Building.

Kind Ice Cream — Highlands

Address: 6507 112th Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-474-5547

Instagram