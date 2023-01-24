Kind Ice Cream shop opening new Edmonton location this year
Kind Ice Cream, a small-batch and handcrafted concept is opening a new location this year in Edmonton.
Bringing an ice cream to YEG that uses “exceptional ingredients,” this is a must-try spot that will be opening inside the Oliver Exchange Building. This will make the third outpost for Kind in the city. One is in Ritchie and the other is in Highlands.
The menu has flavours like Mint Chip, Cold Brew Coffee, Maple Bourbon Pecan, Cookies and Sour Cream, and vegan mud pie. There are always feature options as well, such as Disco Cookie Dough and Banana Cream Pie.
Fresh ingredients are always used here to make different flavours.
If you can’t wait for the new spot to open up, stop by the existing locations for a single scoop, or double scoop, or just take an entire pint home with you.
You can see our full Year In Review on Instagram, but here’s the most exciting part: pic.twitter.com/f4HQ4rUI7p
— Kind Ice Cream (@kindicecream) December 31, 2022
Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new opening. It may be cold outside right now, but summer is right around the corner and this will be a go-to spot to beat the heat.
Kind Ice Cream
Address: Oliver Exchange Building – 12021 102nd Avenue, Edmonton