Kevin Hart is bringing his award-winning stand-up tour to Edmonton

One of comedy’s biggest (metaphorically speaking) stars is bringing the jokes to Edmonton in the new year.

Kevin Hart’s Reality Check 2022 tour just added new Canadian dates, including a stop in Edmonton at Rogers Place on Tuesday, April 11.

Tickets for the award-winning comedy show go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 am.

The Reality Check tour was named the highest-grossing comedy tour of the year by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

The Philadelphia-born entertainer was also chosen as the Celebrity Entrepreneur of the Year by Hollywood Reporter, with over 80 shows on his 2022 tour alone.

While you might recognize Hart from the big screen, in movies like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and The Man from Toronto – Hart is no stranger to stand-up.

He has released seven comedy specials, is a two-time nominee for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys, and launched the Laugh Out Loud Network in 2017.

When: April 11, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Friday, December 16 at 10 am.

With files from Sarah Anderson