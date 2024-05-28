A huge job fair is being held in Edmonton for KDays

If you are looking for a sweet job that involves everything entertainment, KDays is holding a job fair soon and you can nab a great gig.

The iconic Edmonton festival says it is looking for employees to work in the days leading up to KDays and all the way through the 10-day extravaganza, with all positions located on the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds.

Positions up for grabs include guest experience, parking attendants, banquet and bar servers, alcohol service monitors, event security, kitchen positions, box office cashiers, and ticket scanners.

To be selected for an on-the-spot interview for a KDays position, you must come to its job fair at the Edmonton Expo Centre on Sunday, June 9 starting at 10 am.

Prior to coming to the job fair on June 9, KDays asks people to apply online by submitting their resumes and indicating the positions they are interested in.

Limited interview spots are available, so it’s suggested you arrive early with your resume in hand. Once all interview spots are filled, the job fair will be closed.

KDays festival will feature 10 action-packed days of music concerts, funfair rides and games, unique experiences, food and drink events, shopping, and more from July 21 to 31.

KDays Job Fair

When: June 9 at 10 am

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre