6 mistakes people make when visiting Edmonton for the first time

People come from all over to visit Edmonton for our festivals, conferences, or any number of other reasons. But they aren’t always prepared.

In fact, many visitors to the city never get a chance to learn just how much our city has to offer.

Fear not, because we have you covered with a list of rookie tourist mistakes to avoid making while visiting Edmonton so you can have the best time here — and maybe even fit in with the locals.

Not exploring the River Valley

Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. If there’s one thing any visitor needs to do when visiting Alberta’s capital city, it’s explore this gorgeous stretch of land.

Only sticking to the freeways

If you only stick to major roadways, it can be easy to mistake Edmonton for an endless concrete jungle full of warehouses, strip malls, and industrial space. But if you venture off the main path a bit, you’ll find an endless supply of hidden gems in many of the city’s vibrant, colourful, and artistic neighbourhoods just waiting to be discovered.

Not leaving West Edmonton Mall

Arguably one of Edmonton’s biggest tourist destinations, West Edmonton Mall is a one-stop destination for everything from an amusement park to waterslides and an endless supply of shops, restaurants, games and tons of other fun things to do. But if you never leave the confines of one of North America’s largest malls, you run the risk of missing out on everything else that Edmonton has to offer.

Sleeping on the food scene

Edmonton’s food scene is wildly underrated, and if you visit the city and only stick to the familiar chains, you’ll miss out on an incredible and diverse range of local restaurants to sample. From stellar patios on Whyte Avenue to unique restaurant concepts, our Dished Edmonton section is where you can find recommendations on stellar new restaurants to try.

Getting lost while trying to cross the river

While having so much nature through the centre of town is a blessing (we wouldn’t have it any other way!), the network of bridges and off-ramps means getting across the river without losing your sense of direction is no easy feat as a visitor. Thankfully, GPS systems exist; just make sure you’re paying attention, or else there’s a good chance you’ll miss a turn.

Not checking out the festivals

Edmontonians are well aware of the city’s status as a hub for various festivals, but some would be surprised to discover that this is not a well-known fact outside city limits. If you happen to find yourself in the city during summertime, check the local event calendars because there are so many incredible and diverse festivals every weekend.