Kb & Co, a healthy, plant-based, casual cafe and eatery, has just opened its third Edmonton location.

Considered one of the best places to get healthy fast food in Edmonton, this new location is in the Newcastle area, at 16715 127th Street.

The other two outposts in Edmonton are in the downtown core and the Windermere community. St. Albert and Sherwood Park each have one location, and Calgary and Kelowna also have a Kb & Co in their cities.

Kb & Co is quick and convenient for people on the go. The bright and welcoming space is for anyone that hopes to sit down and stay for a while. All of the food here is plant-based, with everything from light smoothies to hearty bowls.

Breakfast, greens, wraps, sandwiches, sweet treats, and more can be enjoyed for whatever your nutritional needs are. The oat and hempseed berry waffles are a great example of how many dishes here offer a guilt-free treat.

Whether it’s in a smoothie, a grain bowl, or a latte, there are many opportunities to get your superfoods in for the day here, too, like maca root, blueberries, or something rare and fun to try, like bentonite clay.

Maybe you’ve been a vegan your entire life, or perhaps you love eating meat with every meal; either way, Kb & Co is a non-judgmental place that everyone can enjoy.

This is a very exciting opening for the growing team and also the community of North Edmonton.

Address: 16715 127th Street, Edmonton

Instagram