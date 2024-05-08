Book it: Edmonton named a top trending travel destination for Canadians

A new report shows that Edmonton is a top trending spot when it comes to summer travel destinations.

Travel search engine site Kayak just released its annual report on popular summer destinations for Canadians, and domestically, far more people are looking toward Edmonton compared to last year.

According to the search engine, Edmonton is Canada’s top trending domestic travel spot this summer. Alberta’s capital city had the largest uptick in searches year-over-year (51%) compared to any other Canadian city.

Overall, Edmonton made the top 10 list of most-searched Canadian destinations this summer, coming in at number seven.

We’re not surprised to see so many eyes turning towards Edmonton this summer. From all of our fantastic summer festivals, incredible food and art scenes, great patios, the river valley and 11 pm sunsets, there’s nothing like summer in YEG!

Internationally, Canadians are looking to South America, the top trending region, with a 31% increase compared to the same time last year. Kayak’s data also shows that the biggest drops in average airfare are in Central and South America (13% and 14%) year-over-year.

Other popular spots for Canadians looking to flex their passports this summer include popular destinations in Europe and Asia, with spikes in searches for places like London, Paris, Tokyo, Rome, and Lisbon.