The very popular Louisiana Purchase restaurant in Downtown Edmonton has reopened in a new location with a new name: Envie.

The intimate Cajun eatery Lousiana Purchase at 10320 111th Street was “forced out” and has reopened at the Matrix Hotel.

Owners Jeff Halaby and Richard Halabi recently spoke about the experience of abruptly closing that downtown spot and the decision to open a similar concept in a new location with an all-new name.

“We knew we had a demoviction clause in our lease and were there for 10 years but never in a million years did we think they would sell it in the middle of Covid,” the team stated in a media release.

After the team got the news, there were just months before the closure was inevitable.

“The former Louisiana Purchase building, Oliver Crossing, 10320 111th street, became another casualty of condominium growth and Edmontonian cultural genocide, what should have been a marked and restored historical building became a pile of rubble… such is Edmonton,” read the release.

“We knew at least we could save a lot of money on maintenance in another location,” said Halaby.

“Every time it rained the place flooded, there was always something that needed fixing,” said Halabi.

They needed to leave, it was time to leave, so a decision had to be made. Do nothing… or do something. The owners kept the concept and menu of Louisiana Purchase but renamed it

Envie.

“Maybe not the best marketing decision,” said Halaby. “Now we just want people to

know they are getting Louisiana Purchase quality food, just under a different umbrella.”

Inspired by the Deep South’s local flavours, this menu features dishes like seafood gumbo, crab cakes, pecan breaded brie, po’boys, burgers, pizza, and more.

Whether you’ve been to the original concept or not, check out this new space the next time you feel like ordering up some Cajun soul food.

Envie

Address: The Matrix Hotel — 10640 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Facebook